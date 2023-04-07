Are analysts optimistic about LSI Industries Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LYTS) stock?

The closing price of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) was $12.75 for the day, down -0.78% from the previous closing price of $12.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 130062 shares were traded. LYTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.40.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LYTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 126.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on January 09, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Galeese James E sold 4,865 shares for $8.30 per share. The transaction valued at 40,380 led to the insider holds 107,365 shares of the business.

Bastian Jeffery S. sold 2,612 shares of LYTS for $21,680 on Sep 15. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 47,214 shares after completing the transaction at $8.30 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Galeese James E, who serves as the Executive VP; CFO of the company, sold 14,130 shares for $8.60 each. As a result, the insider received 121,518 and left with 87,463 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LSI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYTS has reached a high of $16.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.14.

Shares Statistics:

LYTS traded an average of 238.82K shares per day over the past three months and 152.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.33M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LYTS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 123.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 32.15k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 0.45%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, LYTS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.40. The current Payout Ratio is 25.80% for LYTS, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 16, 2003 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $111.97M to a low estimate of $107.9M. As of the current estimate, LSI Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.11M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.56M, an increase of 0.10% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $129.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $497.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $491.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $493.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $455.12M, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $521.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $527.1M and the low estimate is $512.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.