Are analysts optimistic about Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PLL) stock?

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) closed the day trading at $51.34 down -1.31% from the previous closing price of $52.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 394326 shares were traded. PLL stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.76.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on March 08, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $140.

On May 23, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $90.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on May 23, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when BLESS MICHAEL A bought 1,750 shares for $60.14 per share. The transaction valued at 105,254 led to the insider holds 1,750 shares of the business.

Phillips Keith D. sold 705 shares of PLL for $35,504 on Jan 06. The President and CEO now owns 128,277 shares after completing the transaction at $50.36 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, McVey Krishna, who serves as the EVP and CAO of the company, sold 315 shares for $50.32 each. As a result, the insider received 15,851 and left with 1,111 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLL has reached a high of $76.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLL traded about 528.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLL traded about 384.53k shares per day. A total of 18.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.42M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PLL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 1.78M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.25% and a Short% of Float of 11.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.47 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.35. EPS for the following year is $14.97, with 3 analysts recommending between $28.41 and $7.03.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $495.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $584.77M and the low estimate is $406M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 325.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.