Are analysts optimistic about RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock?

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) closed the day trading at $3.26 up 0.31% from the previous closing price of $3.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 59502 shares were traded. RDHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2200.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RDHL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 31, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On May 18, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RDHL now has a Market Capitalization of 11.10M and an Enterprise Value of 116.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDHL has reached a high of $106.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.4830, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.3354.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RDHL traded about 150.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RDHL traded about 90.85k shares per day. A total of 2.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.11M. Insiders hold about 7.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RDHL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 140.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 165.22k on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $21.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.98M to a low estimate of $18.5M. As of the current estimate, RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $21.61M, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.1M, a decrease of -18.00% less than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDHL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $85.76M, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9M and the low estimate is $9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -89.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.