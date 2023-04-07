Are Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) closed at $0.36 up 2.86% from its previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 193034 shares were traded. ASTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3930 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3400.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTI has reached a high of $18.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6452, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5937.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASTI has traded an average of 294.50K shares per day and 151.35k over the past ten days. A total of 33.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.43M. Insiders hold about 12.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 184.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 144.87k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.