Are Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) closed at $2.08 up 2.21% from its previous closing price of $2.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 221878 shares were traded. FCUV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0000.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Focus Universal Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Lofgren Sheri sold 25,903 shares for $10.22 per share. The transaction valued at 264,797 led to the insider holds 1,546 shares of the business.

Pope Michael Ross sold 16,150 shares of FCUV for $164,892 on Sep 02. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.21 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Pope Michael Ross, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,493 shares for $10.06 each. As a result, the insider received 135,740 and left with 1,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 254.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCUV has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3806, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0741.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FCUV has traded an average of 83.54K shares per day and 107.57k over the past ten days. A total of 64.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.74M. Insiders hold about 59.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FCUV as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 3.25M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.09% and a Short% of Float of 12.57%.