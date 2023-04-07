Are GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) closed at $0.58 down -5.41% from its previous closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0330 from its previous closing price. On the day, 189028 shares were traded. GVP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5610.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GSE Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 31, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 10, 2010, Dougherty & Company reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $6.

The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 10, 2010, while the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when NGP Energy Technology Partners sold 740,747 shares for $0.72 per share. The transaction valued at 533,338 led to the insider holds 1,875,778 shares of the business.

O’Connor Kathryn bought 15,000 shares of GVP for $10,850 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 141,716 shares after completing the transaction at $0.72 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Loudermilk Kyle Justin, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer & Pres of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $0.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,360 and bolstered with 1,022,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GVP has reached a high of $1.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8366, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9089.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GVP has traded an average of 100.49K shares per day and 99.06k over the past ten days. A total of 21.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.30M. Insiders hold about 9.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GVP as of Mar 14, 2023 were 89.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 98.89k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.41% and a Short% of Float of 0.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.