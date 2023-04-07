Are Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Lands’ End Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.25, up 1.98% from its previous closing price of $9.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 135570 shares were traded. LE stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on April 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $15 from $35 previously.

On January 19, 2021, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 16, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LE has reached a high of $18.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LE traded 186.70K shares on average per day over the past three months and 165.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.10M. Insiders hold about 61.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 1.02M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 7.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $529.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $521.9M to a low estimate of $515M. As of the current estimate, Lands’ End Inc.’s year-ago sales were $555.38M, an estimated decrease of -4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $301.22M, a decrease of -0.80% over than the figure of -$4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $302.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300.04M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.64B, down -5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.