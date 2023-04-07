Are NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) closed at $0.58 up 5.27% from its previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0290 from its previous closing price. On the day, 84230 shares were traded. NRXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Willard Stephen H bought 50,000 shares for $1.17 per share. The transaction valued at 58,500 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

VAN VOORHEES SETH bought 30,000 shares of NRXP for $33,000 on Dec 16. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 46,337 shares after completing the transaction at $1.10 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Javitt Jonathan C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400,000 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider received 400,000 and left with 12,899,997 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRXP has reached a high of $2.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9162, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8795.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NRXP has traded an average of 196.97K shares per day and 226.74k over the past ten days. A total of 66.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.79M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NRXP as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.14M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.62.