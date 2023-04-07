As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) offers stability

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) closed the day trading at $4.00 up 0.76% from the previous closing price of $3.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 152580 shares were traded. AMSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMSC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 06, 2020, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $16.

On January 24, 2020, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on January 24, 2020, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when McGahn Daniel P bought 25,000 shares for $3.49 per share. The transaction valued at 87,268 led to the insider holds 943,223 shares of the business.

Kosiba John W JR bought 15,000 shares of AMSC for $52,472 on Dec 16. The SVP, CFO & Treasurer now owns 353,759 shares after completing the transaction at $3.50 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Kosiba John W JR, who serves as the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $3.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 83,400 and bolstered with 338,759 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMSC has reached a high of $8.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1218, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7127.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMSC traded about 191.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMSC traded about 173.71k shares per day. A total of 27.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.86M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMSC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 448.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.80M, compared to 445.68k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.95. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $28.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.9M to a low estimate of $27.5M. As of the current estimate, American Superconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $28.31M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.2M, an increase of 19.90% over than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $101.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $102.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.44M, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $125.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129.78M and the low estimate is $122.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.