As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) offers stability

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) closed the day trading at $2.95 up 2.79% from the previous closing price of $2.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 86121 shares were traded. ARBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0132 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8451.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARBE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on February 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On December 08, 2021, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $15.

On November 02, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on November 02, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARBE now has a Market Capitalization of 240.29M and an Enterprise Value of 186.10M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 56.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 47.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARBE has reached a high of $9.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9180, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8416.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARBE traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARBE traded about 191.53k shares per day. A total of 83.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.33M. Insiders hold about 25.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARBE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 443k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 312.91k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.1M to a low estimate of $1.6M. As of the current estimate, Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $520k, an estimated increase of 275.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.88M, an increase of 228.80% less than the figure of $275.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25M, up 135.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60M and the low estimate is $27.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 669.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.