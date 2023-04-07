As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) offers stability

The closing price of Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) was $6.25 for the day, down -0.64% from the previous closing price of $6.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 270958 shares were traded. CTOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CTOS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on February 16, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On December 13, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.50.

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on March 30, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Eperjesy Christopher J bought 30,000 shares for $6.45 per share. The transaction valued at 193,497 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

EIN MARK bought 50,000 shares of CTOS for $289,670 on May 16. The Director now owns 1,415,534 shares after completing the transaction at $5.79 per share. On May 13, another insider, EIN MARK, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 351,903 shares for $5.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,079,747 and bolstered with 1,365,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTOS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.65B and an Enterprise Value of 3.46B. As of this moment, Custom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTOS has reached a high of $8.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.50.

Shares Statistics:

CTOS traded an average of 258.96K shares per day over the past three months and 240.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 246.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.22M. Insiders hold about 5.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CTOS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.92M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $441M to a low estimate of $418.7M. As of the current estimate, Custom Truck One Source Inc.’s year-ago sales were $356.44M, an estimated increase of 21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $399.94M, an increase of 9.10% less than the figure of $21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $413.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $388.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 30.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.