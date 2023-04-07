As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) offers stability

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) closed the day trading at $159.37 down -4.29% from the previous closing price of $166.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 285105 shares were traded. WIRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $166.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $158.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WIRE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Sidoti on January 21, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $65 from $59 previously.

On November 16, 2020, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $59.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 30, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Ford Matthew D. sold 2,725 shares for $200.00 per share. The transaction valued at 545,000 led to the insider holds 34,138 shares of the business.

Ford Matthew D. sold 275 shares of WIRE for $55,000 on Feb 17. The Controller now owns 36,863 shares after completing the transaction at $200.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WIRE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.26B and an Enterprise Value of 1.79B. As of this moment, Encore’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIRE has reached a high of $206.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 178.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 142.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WIRE traded about 207.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WIRE traded about 218.36k shares per day. A total of 18.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.63M. Shares short for WIRE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 2.44M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.97% and a Short% of Float of 19.03%.

Dividends & Splits

WIRE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.08, up from 0.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.12. The current Payout Ratio is 0.20% for WIRE, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 16, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.04 and a low estimate of $4.61, while EPS last year was $6.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.2, with high estimates of $4.22 and low estimates of $4.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $35.65 and $33.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $34.5. EPS for the following year is $16.09, with 2 analysts recommending between $16.75 and $15.43.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $631.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $646.1M to a low estimate of $615.97M. As of the current estimate, Encore Wire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $687.85M, an estimated decrease of -8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $578.07M, a decrease of -20.10% less than the figure of -$8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $590.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $565.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.59B, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.6B and the low estimate is $2.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.