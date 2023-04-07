As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) offers stability

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) closed the day trading at $1.26 down -10.64% from the previous closing price of $1.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 65759 shares were traded. SRGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SRGA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

On February 02, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $4.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on February 02, 2021, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Lyle David bought 19,000 shares for $5.26 per share. The transaction valued at 99,927 led to the insider holds 59,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRGA has reached a high of $8.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9002, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7919.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SRGA traded about 57.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SRGA traded about 62.11k shares per day. A total of 8.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.94M. Insiders hold about 9.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SRGA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 76.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 114.87k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 0.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.8 and a low estimate of -$1.8, while EPS last year was -$3.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.86, with high estimates of -$1.86 and low estimates of -$1.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.84 and -$7.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.84. EPS for the following year is -$7.39, with 1 analysts recommending between -$7.39 and -$7.39.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $20.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.73M to a low estimate of $20.61M. As of the current estimate, Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.83M, an estimated decrease of -5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.14M, a decrease of -2.30% over than the figure of -$5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.56M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90.5M, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.53M and the low estimate is $79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.