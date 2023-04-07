As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) offers stability

The closing price of Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) was $1.02 for the day, up 2.01% from the previous closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0201 from its previous closing price. On the day, 111838 shares were traded. WWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WWR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Peacock Deborah A bought 150,000 shares for $1.18 per share. The transaction valued at 176,750 led to the insider holds 249,620 shares of the business.

Cryan Terence James bought 5,000 shares of WWR for $5,883 on May 19. The Director now owns 176,476 shares after completing the transaction at $1.18 per share. On May 19, another insider, Lawrence John W, who serves as the General Counsel and Corp Sec of the company, bought 500 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 575 and bolstered with 107,258 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WWR has reached a high of $1.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0582, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1338.

Shares Statistics:

WWR traded an average of 321.47K shares per day over the past three months and 251.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.21M. Insiders hold about 0.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WWR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 565.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 646.12k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.