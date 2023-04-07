Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) closed at $16.76 in the last session, down -0.59% from day before closing price of $16.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 52525 shares were traded. ATLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATLX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13750.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATLX has reached a high of $23.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATLX traded on average about 454.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 83.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.25M. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1M and the low estimate is $1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9,900.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.