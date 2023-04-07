BRP Inc. (DOOO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) was $72.10 for the day, up 0.50% from the previous closing price of $71.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 60555 shares were traded. DOOO stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DOOO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BRP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOOO has reached a high of $90.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.76.

Shares Statistics:

DOOO traded an average of 53.92K shares per day over the past three months and 83.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.33M. Insiders hold about 2.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.02% stake in the company. Shares short for DOOO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 2.1M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.60.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.05 and a low estimate of $2.62, while EPS last year was $2.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $2.16 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.04 and $8.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.9. EPS for the following year is $9.39, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.97 and $9.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.34B to a low estimate of $2.13B. As of the current estimate, BRP Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.76B, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B, an increase of 26.20% less than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.53B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.74B, up 28.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.4B and the low estimate is $7.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.