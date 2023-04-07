BWEN (Broadwind Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) closed at $3.35 in the last session, down -0.89% from day before closing price of $3.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 95716 shares were traded. BWEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3910 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BWEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Blashford Eric B. bought 5,000 shares for $1.69 per share. The transaction valued at 8,450 led to the insider holds 362,408 shares of the business.

Schueller Daniel E. bought 4,800 shares of BWEN for $8,016 on Nov 11. The Pres., Broadwind Heavy Fab. now owns 114,504 shares after completing the transaction at $1.67 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BWEN has reached a high of $6.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2818, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8467.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BWEN traded on average about 1.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 74.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 20.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.64M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BWEN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 770.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 1.05M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $45.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $48M to a low estimate of $43.29M. As of the current estimate, Broadwind Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.84M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.73M, a decrease of -2.60% less than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BWEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $209.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $204.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $206.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $176.76M, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $251.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260.9M and the low estimate is $236.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.