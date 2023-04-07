Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $293.94 in the prior trading day, Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) closed at $277.32, down -5.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$16.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 142271 shares were traded. CVCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $292.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $274.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CVCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on August 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $385 from $315 previously.

On September 23, 2020, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $218.

On July 14, 2020, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $195.Wedbush initiated its Neutral rating on July 14, 2020, with a $195 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Ryan Gavin sold 3,000 shares for $290.03 per share. The transaction valued at 870,090 led to the insider holds 529 shares of the business.

Greenblatt David A. sold 8,000 shares of CVCO for $2,333,729 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 14,600 shares after completing the transaction at $291.72 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cavco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVCO has reached a high of $318.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $179.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 287.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 244.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 71.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 70.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 8.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.34M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CVCO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 221.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 224.92k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.8 and a low estimate of $5, while EPS last year was $5.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.14, with high estimates of $6.53 and low estimates of $5.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.36 and $26.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.92. EPS for the following year is $23.3, with 3 analysts recommending between $25.59 and $20.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $525.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $529.6M to a low estimate of $521.16M. As of the current estimate, Cavco Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $505.48M, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $562.64M, a decrease of -4.40% less than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $589.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $535.89M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.63B, up 34.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $2.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.