CLPR (Clipper Realty Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) closed at $5.13 down -4.65% from its previous closing price of $5.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 72637 shares were traded. CLPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.09.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Clipper Realty Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 82.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 82.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLPR has reached a high of $9.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLPR has traded an average of 41.60K shares per day and 52.83k over the past ten days. A total of 16.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.60M. Insiders hold about 15.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CLPR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 80.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 55.08k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 0.60%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CLPR is 0.38, from 0.38 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.41.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $32.61M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $32.8M to a low estimate of $32.44M. As of the current estimate, Clipper Realty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.63M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.12M, an increase of 10.90% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.36M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $130.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $122.73M, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $142.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $147.3M and the low estimate is $134.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.