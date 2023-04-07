Considering Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) closed at $0.60 in the last session, down -1.64% from day before closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 272033 shares were traded. TCRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6145 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TCRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Vieser Jaime bought 1,250,000 shares for $0.65 per share. The transaction valued at 812,500 led to the insider holds 1,250,000 shares of the business.

Postma Robert W bought 750,000 shares of TCRT for $487,500 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 5,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.65 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 52.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRT has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6022, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1715.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TCRT traded on average about 803.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 630.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 223.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.77M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 24.18M with a Short Ratio of 23.11M, compared to 27.69M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.06% and a Short% of Float of 11.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$0.39.