Considering IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $11.82 in the prior trading day, IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) closed at $11.27, down -4.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 307948 shares were traded. IGMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.05.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IGMS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.80 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 17, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $27.

On August 29, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 29, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Takimoto Chris H sold 1,768 shares for $18.73 per share. The transaction valued at 33,118 led to the insider holds 28,789 shares of the business.

Tahir Misbah sold 1,768 shares of IGMS for $33,118 on Mar 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 25,322 shares after completing the transaction at $18.73 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Keyt Bruce, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 1,293 shares for $18.73 each. As a result, the insider received 24,220 and left with 90,704 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 854.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IGMS has reached a high of $28.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 208.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 350.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.95M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IGMS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 3.68M, compared to 3.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.88% and a Short% of Float of 32.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of -$1.7, while EPS last year was -$1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.5, with high estimates of -$1.38 and low estimates of -$1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.09 and -$5.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.3. EPS for the following year is -$5.75, with 11 analysts recommending between -$4.83 and -$6.68.