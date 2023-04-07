Considering Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) closed at $211.32 in the last session, down -0.95% from day before closing price of $213.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 234939 shares were traded. LAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $214.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $210.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LAD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $233 from $212 previously.

On January 18, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $345.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on January 18, 2022, with a $345 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when McIntyre Shauna sold 167 shares for $260.00 per share. The transaction valued at 43,420 led to the insider holds 1,672 shares of the business.

McIntyre Shauna sold 180 shares of LAD for $43,440 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 1,839 shares after completing the transaction at $241.34 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, DEBOER SIDNEY B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $268.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 268,428 and bolstered with 36,735 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAD now has a Market Capitalization of 5.84B and an Enterprise Value of 13.58B. As of this moment, Lithia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAD has reached a high of $322.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $180.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 246.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 240.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LAD traded on average about 331.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 275.48k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.94M. Shares short for LAD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 2.42M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.03% and a Short% of Float of 11.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LAD is 1.68, which was 1.28 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.78.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $11.23 and a low estimate of $8.45, while EPS last year was $11.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.33, with high estimates of $10.13 and low estimates of $8.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $47.12 and $43.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $45.45. EPS for the following year is $36.27, with 14 analysts recommending between $42.48 and $27.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.3B to a low estimate of $6.83B. As of the current estimate, Lithia Motors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.31B, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.15B, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.9B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.83B, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.53B and the low estimate is $26.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.