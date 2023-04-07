Considering My Size Inc. (MYSZ) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 155532 shares were traded. MYSZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5900.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MYSZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYSZ has reached a high of $12.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8093, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0138.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MYSZ traded on average about 87.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 26.27k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.04M. Insiders hold about 21.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.68% stake in the company. Shares short for MYSZ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 29.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 28.88k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYSZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $131k, up 1,426.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 100.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.