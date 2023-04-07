Considering Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.50 in the prior trading day, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) closed at $0.58, up 15.26%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0764 from its previous closing price. On the day, 91960 shares were traded. SYBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5775 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SYBX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 30, 2019, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 30, 2019, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Brennan Aoife sold 19,042 shares for $0.58 per share. The transaction valued at 10,964 led to the insider holds 256,301 shares of the business.

Awad Antoine sold 6,438 shares of SYBX for $3,707 on Apr 03. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 74,732 shares after completing the transaction at $0.58 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, JENSEN MICHAEL VANGSTED, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,553 shares for $0.58 each. As a result, the insider received 1,470 and left with 46,947 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYBX has reached a high of $2.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7344, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8815.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 141.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 161.98k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 70.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.49M. Insiders hold about 16.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SYBX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 270.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 266.41k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$1.02.