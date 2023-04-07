CRBP (Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $7.60 in the prior trading day, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) closed at $7.75, up 1.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53853 shares were traded. CRBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.35.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRBP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on September 08, 2020, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $40 previously.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 08, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Moran Sean F. bought 20,000 shares for $0.26 per share. The transaction valued at 5,198 led to the insider holds 199,272 shares of the business.

Millian Craig Stuart bought 5,000 shares of CRBP for $1,272 on Aug 10. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 27,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.25 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Cohen Yuval, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 3,800 shares for $0.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,003 and bolstered with 98,230 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRBP has reached a high of $14.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 450.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 229.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.15M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRBP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 3.68M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$4.09 and a low estimate of -$4.09, while EPS last year was -$2.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.35, with high estimates of -$2.35 and low estimates of -$2.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$11.22 and -$74.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$42.96. EPS for the following year is -$53.22, with 2 analysts recommending between -$11.34 and -$95.1.