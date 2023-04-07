Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) closed the day trading at $5.29 down -2.40% from the previous closing price of $5.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 147940 shares were traded. DESP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DESP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on March 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DESP has reached a high of $12.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DESP traded about 341.74K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DESP traded about 173.22k shares per day. A total of 71.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.25M. Insiders hold about 14.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DESP as of Mar 14, 2023 were 918.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 917.56k on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $154.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $154.7M to a low estimate of $154.7M. As of the current estimate, Despegar.com Corp.’s year-ago sales were $112.41M, an estimated increase of 37.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.2M, an increase of 26.60% less than the figure of $37.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DESP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $641.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $641.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $641.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $537.97M, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $692.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $692.45M and the low estimate is $692.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.