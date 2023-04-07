Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) closed the day trading at $3.54 up 4.12% from the previous closing price of $3.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 356429 shares were traded. ENSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0219 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2500.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ENSC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when GOWER BOB G bought 90,287 shares for $0.49 per share. The transaction valued at 44,087 led to the insider holds 1,222,682 shares of the business.

GOWER BOB G bought 270,000 shares of ENSC for $128,979 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 1,132,395 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, GOWER BOB G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 109,300 shares for $0.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,371 and bolstered with 862,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ensysce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENSC has reached a high of $396.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.0332, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.1228.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ENSC traded about 213.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ENSC traded about 153.42k shares per day. Insiders hold about 33.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENSC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 525.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 79.66k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.67 and a low estimate of -$3.51, while EPS last year was -$9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.2, with high estimates of -$0.65 and low estimates of -$1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.76 and -$12.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$10.02. EPS for the following year is -$6.74, with 3 analysts recommending between -$3.63 and -$10.49.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.12M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64M, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $720k, an increase of 19.40% over than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $850k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $600k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.53M, down -25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.9M and the low estimate is $2.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.