EVTL (Vertical Aerospace Ltd.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) closed at $1.99 in the last session, up 0.51% from day before closing price of $1.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 242360 shares were traded. EVTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9313.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVTL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $9.

On January 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $7.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on January 18, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVTL has reached a high of $11.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8738, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5097.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVTL traded on average about 643.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.6M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 180.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.40M. Insiders hold about 79.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EVTL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 626.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 450.58k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.