Freightos Limited (CRGO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO) closed the day trading at $2.78 down -3.81% from the previous closing price of $2.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50038 shares were traded. CRGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRGO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRGO has reached a high of $31.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1833, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.8038.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRGO traded about 105.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRGO traded about 45.49k shares per day. A total of 14.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.56M. Insiders hold about 7.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRGO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 82.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 42.95k on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.53.