Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) closed the day trading at $4.17 up 5.04% from the previous closing price of $3.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 257349 shares were traded. GBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9396.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GBIO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.00 and its Current Ratio is at 15.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On June 08, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $40.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on June 08, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when Paone Antoinette sold 2,695 shares for $5.56 per share. The transaction valued at 14,984 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Paone Antoinette sold 1,865 shares of GBIO for $8,523 on Jan 10. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $4.57 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Samayoa Phillip, who serves as the CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of the company, sold 1,865 shares for $5.11 each. As a result, the insider received 9,530 and left with 95,819 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBIO has reached a high of $9.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7505, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4715.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GBIO traded about 489.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GBIO traded about 541.63k shares per day. A total of 59.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.21M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GBIO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 1.29M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.2 and -$2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.39. EPS for the following year is -$2.22, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$2.61.