Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE:HLIO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) closed at $59.56 in the last session, down -1.72% from day before closing price of $60.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 89613 shares were traded. HLIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HLIO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on March 31, 2023, initiated with a Market Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $78.

On March 31, 2022, Barrington Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $107.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $95.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Helios’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLIO has reached a high of $76.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HLIO traded on average about 131.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 144.7k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.01M. Insiders hold about 1.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HLIO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 360.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 269.83k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HLIO is 0.36, which was 0.36 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.70. The current Payout Ratio is 11.90% for HLIO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 17, 2011 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4 and $3.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.85. EPS for the following year is $4.56, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.71 and $4.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $204.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $205.9M to a low estimate of $201.88M. As of the current estimate, Helios Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $240.55M, an estimated decrease of -15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $218.52M, a decrease of -9.60% over than the figure of -$15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $219.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $216.88M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $922.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $888.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $909.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $885.4M, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $992.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1B and the low estimate is $987.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.