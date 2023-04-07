Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) was $0.78 for the day, down -2.18% from the previous closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53555 shares were traded. HILS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7949 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7537.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HILS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when MILBY RANDY bought 500 shares for $0.78 per share. The transaction valued at 390 led to the insider holds 2,937,940 shares of the business.

MILBY RANDY bought 1,000 shares of HILS for $688 on Jun 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,938,540 shares after completing the transaction at $0.69 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, MILBY RANDY, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1 shares for $0.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 1 and bolstered with 2,937,540 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HILS has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1043, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8384.

Shares Statistics:

HILS traded an average of 3.16M shares per day over the past three months and 62.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.13M. Insiders hold about 25.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HILS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 23.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 108.34k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.21% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.