How is Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s (NYSE: ALTG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $13.48 in the prior trading day, Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) closed at $13.39, down -0.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 291962 shares were traded. ALTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALTG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 157.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On January 04, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $22.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12.50 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 40,000 shares for $13.49 per share. The transaction valued at 539,764 led to the insider holds 1,076,134 shares of the business.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 15,000 shares of ALTG for $212,271 on Apr 04. The 10% Owner now owns 1,036,134 shares after completing the transaction at $14.15 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Shribman Daniel, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $16.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 163,900 and bolstered with 392,642 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 68.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALTG has reached a high of $20.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 257.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 222.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 32.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.15M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALTG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 190.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 262.93k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $395.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $409.1M to a low estimate of $386.5M. As of the current estimate, Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $331.7M, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $446.56M, an increase of 9.90% less than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $456.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $436.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.03B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.