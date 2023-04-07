How is Aravive Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ARAV) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) closed at $1.88 in the last session, down -2.08% from day before closing price of $1.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 256330 shares were traded. ARAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARAV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on June 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On March 08, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARAV has reached a high of $2.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9434, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3274.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARAV traded on average about 282.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 247.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 63.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.93M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARAV as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 1.18M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.63% and a Short% of Float of 41.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is -$1.26, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$1.91.