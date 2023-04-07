How is Entrada Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TRDA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRDA) closed at $13.79 in the last session, down -1.29% from day before closing price of $13.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 54152 shares were traded. TRDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRDA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Doshi Dipal sold 2,000 shares for $14.72 per share. The transaction valued at 29,435 led to the insider holds 255,811 shares of the business.

WENTWORTH KORY JAMES sold 1,747 shares of TRDA for $18,389 on Mar 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 42,157 shares after completing the transaction at $10.53 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, KREHER NERISSA, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 1,641 shares for $10.56 each. As a result, the insider received 17,336 and left with 41,330 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRDA has reached a high of $24.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRDA traded on average about 47.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 41.17k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 31.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.17M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TRDA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.15M with a Short Ratio of 1.11M, compared to 1.13M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.66% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.97 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and -$3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.31. EPS for the following year is -$4.04, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.74 and -$5.34.