How is Mastech Digital Inc.’s (AMEX: MHH) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Mastech Digital Inc. (AMEX: MHH) closed at $11.19 in the last session, down -3.62% from day before closing price of $11.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51385 shares were traded. MHH stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.66.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MHH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mastech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MHH has reached a high of $21.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MHH traded on average about 13.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 11.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.31M. Insiders hold about 70.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MHH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 11.14k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.12% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MHH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 19, 2013 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 04, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 26, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.74, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $57.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.9M to a low estimate of $57.49M. As of the current estimate, Mastech Digital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.76M, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.82M, a decrease of -5.30% less than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $60M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.64M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MHH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $241.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $232.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $237.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.24M, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $254.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $258.18M and the low estimate is $251.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.