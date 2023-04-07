How is trivago N.V.’s (NASDAQ: TRVG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) closed at $1.43 in the last session, down -2.72% from day before closing price of $1.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 98805 shares were traded. TRVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRVG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 02, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.65.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRVG has reached a high of $2.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6430, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4585.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRVG traded on average about 378.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 152.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 350.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.26M. Insiders hold about 33.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRVG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 749.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 713.67k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $138.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $147.36M to a low estimate of $131.03M. As of the current estimate, trivago N.V.’s year-ago sales were $103.58M, an estimated increase of 33.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $174.38M, an increase of 18.20% less than the figure of $33.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $159.12M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRVG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $712.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $628.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $671.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $573.28M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $726.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $787.58M and the low estimate is $687.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.