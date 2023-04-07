I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in ContraFect Corporation (CFRX).

After finishing at $1.20 in the prior trading day, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) closed at $1.18, down -1.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 154167 shares were traded. CFRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CFRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $1.

WBB Securities Upgraded its Speculative Buy to Buy on February 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFRX has reached a high of $363.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5136, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.0784.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 684.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 272.63k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 0.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.47M. Insiders hold about 2.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CFRX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 57.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 264.76k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.44% and a Short% of Float of 4.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$40.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$133 and -$133 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$133. EPS for the following year is -$91.2, with 1 analysts recommending between -$91.2 and -$91.2.