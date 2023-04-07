I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Endava plc (DAVA).

The price of Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) closed at $61.04 in the last session, down -0.21% from day before closing price of $61.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 400966 shares were traded. DAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DAVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $185.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 16, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $57 to $67.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Endava’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAVA has reached a high of $133.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DAVA traded on average about 283.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 250.12k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.29M. Insiders hold about 1.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DAVA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 579.87k with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 646.15k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.88. EPS for the following year is $3.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.62 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $246.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $248.51M to a low estimate of $239.32M. As of the current estimate, Endava plc’s year-ago sales were $184.38M, an estimated increase of 33.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $261M, an increase of 31.90% less than the figure of $33.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $264.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $253.56M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $789.18M, up 29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.