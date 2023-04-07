I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Holley Inc. (HLLY).

After finishing at $2.32 in the prior trading day, Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) closed at $2.27, down -2.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 412868 shares were traded. HLLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1850.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HLLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On February 28, 2023, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $2.

Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 07, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Tomlinson Thomas W bought 7,500 shares for $6.45 per share. The transaction valued at 48,375 led to the insider holds 260,825 shares of the business.

Bardos Dominic sold 9,800 shares of HLLY for $62,720 on Aug 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 102,971 shares after completing the transaction at $6.40 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Bardos Dominic, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 24,578 shares for $6.50 each. As a result, the insider received 159,757 and left with 112,771 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Holley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLLY has reached a high of $14.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5404, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5908.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 820.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 427.03k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.16M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HLLY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 2.4M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 8.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $156.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $165.8M to a low estimate of $153.3M. As of the current estimate, Holley Inc.’s year-ago sales were $179.8M, an estimated decrease of -12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.31M, a decrease of -6.90% over than the figure of -$12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $181.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $700M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $687.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $690.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $692.85M, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $693.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $727.7M and the low estimate is $650M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.