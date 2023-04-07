I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM).

After finishing at $1.42 in the prior trading day, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) closed at $1.42, down -0.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 252185 shares were traded. HYFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HYFM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $8.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Toler William Douglas bought 25,000 shares for $3.73 per share. The transaction valued at 93,142 led to the insider holds 1,607,395 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYFM has reached a high of $14.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8314, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4769.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 581.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 272.78k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.67M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HYFM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 3.11M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.23% and a Short% of Float of 7.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.96.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $63.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.9M to a low estimate of $62M. As of the current estimate, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $111.38M, an estimated decrease of -43.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.48M, a decrease of -25.70% over than the figure of -$43.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYFM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $301M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $344.5M, down -14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $325.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $337M and the low estimate is $315M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.