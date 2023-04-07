I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH).

The price of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) closed at $16.03 in the last session, up 0.88% from day before closing price of $15.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 99325 shares were traded. NOAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.88.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NOAH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 22, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $18.50 to $22.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 24, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Noah’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOAH has reached a high of $23.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NOAH traded on average about 91.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 94.55k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.09M. Insiders hold about 84.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NOAH as of Mar 14, 2023 were 739.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 730.83k on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $2.85, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.37 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $497.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $446.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $471.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $673.68M, down -30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $562.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $596.56M and the low estimate is $508.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.