I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK).

The price of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) closed at $0.67 in the last session, down -3.87% from day before closing price of $0.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0328 from its previous closing price. On the day, 98442 shares were traded. RWLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6661.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RWLK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.60 and its Current Ratio is at 15.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on April 03, 2017, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $1.50 from $2.50 previously.

On July 15, 2016, Piper Jaffray started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Piper Jaffray initiated its Overweight rating on July 15, 2016, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Jasinski Lawrence J bought 15,000 shares for $0.72 per share. The transaction valued at 10,810 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Lind Global Fund II LP bought 135,135 shares of RWLK for $108,108 on Mar 07. The 10% Owner now owns 5,031,200 shares after completing the transaction at $0.80 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Lind Global Fund II LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 102,098 shares for $0.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,657 and bolstered with 4,963,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RWLK now has a Market Capitalization of 40.15M and an Enterprise Value of -26.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RWLK has reached a high of $1.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7576, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8785.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RWLK traded on average about 206.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 103.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 61.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.07M. Insiders hold about 16.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RWLK as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.08M, compared to 1.07M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $876k, an estimated increase of 128.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.2M, an increase of 40.10% less than the figure of $128.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RWLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.51M, up 79.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.42M and the low estimate is $15.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.