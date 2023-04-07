I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA).

The price of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) closed at $100.18 in the last session, down -0.51% from day before closing price of $100.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 269846 shares were traded. SYNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SYNA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $185.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on April 07, 2022, with a $185 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Awsare Saleel sold 5,000 shares for $115.28 per share. The transaction valued at 576,402 led to the insider holds 33,755 shares of the business.

Butler Dean Warren sold 1,350 shares of SYNA for $161,136 on Feb 21. The insider now owns 34,396 shares after completing the transaction at $119.36 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Awsare Saleel, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $102.80 each. As a result, the insider received 411,200 and left with 38,641 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Synaptics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYNA has reached a high of $177.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SYNA traded on average about 473.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 427.24k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.00M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SYNA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 2.32M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.93% and a Short% of Float of 9.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.29 and a low estimate of $1.84, while EPS last year was $3.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.82, with high estimates of $2.21 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.23 and $9.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.44. EPS for the following year is $9.44, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.75 and $8.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $329.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $365M to a low estimate of $325M. As of the current estimate, Synaptics Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $470.1M, an estimated decrease of -29.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $334.25M, a decrease of -29.80% over than the figure of -$29.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $365M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $324.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, down -15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.