In spite of Hubbell Incorporated’s (NYSE:HUBB) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Hubbell Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $221.28, down -1.22% from its previous closing price of $224.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 345359 shares were traded. HUBB stock price reached its highest trading level at $225.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $220.75.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HUBB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $205 from $200 previously.

On January 04, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $254 to $225.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on December 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $235.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Bakker Gerben sold 9,350 shares for $240.80 per share. The transaction valued at 2,251,471 led to the insider holds 37,801 shares of the business.

Sperry William R sold 18,878 shares of HUBB for $4,524,868 on Oct 28. The Executive VP and CFO now owns 46,292 shares after completing the transaction at $239.69 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Guzzi Anthony, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5 shares for $220.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,102 and left with 6,490 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hubbell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUBB has reached a high of $263.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $170.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 242.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 229.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HUBB traded 433.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 370.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.40M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBB as of Mar 14, 2023 were 853.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.85M, compared to 885.26k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.27, HUBB has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36. The current Payout Ratio is 41.50% for HUBB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 11, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.74 and a low estimate of $2.36, while EPS last year was $2.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.99, with high estimates of $3.06 and low estimates of $2.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $11.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.29. EPS for the following year is $12.12, with 11 analysts recommending between $12.4 and $11.53.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.28B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, Hubbell Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.34B, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.32B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUBB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.95B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.5B and the low estimate is $5.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.