In spite of Smart Share Global Limited’s (NASDAQ:EM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) closed at $0.98 down -3.83% from its previous closing price of $1.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0391 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53099 shares were traded. EM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9749.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Smart Share Global Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.40 from $3.80 previously.

On May 11, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On May 05, 2021, China Renaissance started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.40.China Renaissance initiated its Buy rating on May 05, 2021, with a $13.40 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EM has reached a high of $1.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2365, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0510.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EM has traded an average of 97.40K shares per day and 63.63k over the past ten days. A total of 259.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.01M. Insiders hold about 14.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 66.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 40.22k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $98.46M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $114.52M to a low estimate of $82.4M. As of the current estimate, Smart Share Global Limited’s year-ago sales were $112.83M, an estimated decrease of -12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $153.68M, an increase of 50.10% over than the figure of -$12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.68M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $437.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $408.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $426.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $480.17M, down -11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $649.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $649.69M and the low estimate is $649.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.