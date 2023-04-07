In spite of Visteon Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Visteon Corporation’s stock clocked out at $143.94, down -0.89% from its previous closing price of $145.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 172264 shares were traded. VC stock price reached its highest trading level at $145.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.60.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $125.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on October 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $112 to $129.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Trecker Kristin sold 2,050 shares for $159.01 per share. The transaction valued at 325,970 led to the insider holds 6,084 shares of the business.

Vallance Robert R sold 4,648 shares of VC for $763,434 on Mar 10. The Senior Vice President now owns 20,782 shares after completing the transaction at $164.25 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, MANZO ROBERT, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $168.69 each. As a result, the insider received 337,370 and left with 2,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Visteon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VC has reached a high of $171.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 158.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 134.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VC traded 325.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 251.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.89M. Shares short for VC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 704.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.70M, compared to 859.41k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.7 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.74 and $5.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.51. EPS for the following year is $7.42, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.42 and $5.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $956.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $982M to a low estimate of $921M. As of the current estimate, Visteon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $786M, an estimated increase of 21.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $910.71M, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $21.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $945.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $874M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 31.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.13B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.