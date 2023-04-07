In the case of Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), what’s next?

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV) closed the day trading at $24.83 down -2.63% from the previous closing price of $25.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 218129 shares were traded. MOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MOV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on August 29, 2019, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $22 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when DElia Vivian sold 2,700 shares for $34.14 per share. The transaction valued at 92,166 led to the insider holds 29,808 shares of the business.

KIRSCHNER ANN sold 5,000 shares of MOV for $169,405 on Jan 05. The Director now owns 8,897 shares after completing the transaction at $33.88 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Isserman Richard D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $37.86 each. As a result, the insider received 189,308 and left with 16,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Movado’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOV has reached a high of $39.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MOV traded about 176.92K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MOV traded about 265.03k shares per day. A total of 22.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.47M. Insiders hold about 3.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MOV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 1.23M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.65% and a Short% of Float of 9.82%.

Dividends & Splits

MOV’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.40, up from 0.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.77. The current Payout Ratio is 30.90% for MOV, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 27, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.79 and $2.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.79. EPS for the following year is $3.88, with 1 analysts recommending between $3.88 and $3.88.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $148.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $148.3M to a low estimate of $148.3M. As of the current estimate, Movado Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $163.42M, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $163M, a decrease of -10.80% less than the figure of -$9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $163M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $163M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $736.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $736.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $736.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $751.9M, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $790M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $790M and the low estimate is $790M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.