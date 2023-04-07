In the case of Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), what’s next?

The closing price of Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) was $3.82 for the day, down -4.50% from the previous closing price of $4.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 125021 shares were traded. QUAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QUAD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Buckingham Research on October 30, 2019, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $20 previously.

On June 18, 2018, Buckingham Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Quad/Graphics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QUAD has reached a high of $7.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3882, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5989.

Shares Statistics:

QUAD traded an average of 158.93K shares per day over the past three months and 149.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.04M. Insiders hold about 23.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for QUAD as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.61M, compared to 1.6M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.