In the case of XWELL Inc. (NASDAQ: XWEL), what’s next?

XWELL Inc. (NASDAQ: XWEL) closed the day trading at $0.31 up 2.39% from the previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0072 from its previous closing price. On the day, 58937 shares were traded. XWEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3003.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XWEL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Milford Scott R bought 22,950 shares for $0.54 per share. The transaction valued at 12,462 led to the insider holds 41,155 shares of the business.

Milford Scott R bought 5,800 shares of XWEL for $2,958 on Dec 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 18,205 shares after completing the transaction at $0.51 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Bernstein Bruce, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 33,890 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,573 and bolstered with 779,198 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XWEL has reached a high of $1.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4146, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6225.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XWEL traded about 178.76K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XWEL traded about 182.43k shares per day. A total of 94.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.77M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.00% stake in the company. Shares short for XWEL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 1.82M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $7.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.63M to a low estimate of $7.63M. As of the current estimate, XWELL Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.36M, an estimated decrease of -74.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.24M, a decrease of -49.10% over than the figure of -$74.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.24M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XWEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $56.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.73M, down -24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.73M and the low estimate is $54.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.